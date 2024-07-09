Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,530 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. 199,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

