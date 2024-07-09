Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,824 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. 737,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

