Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,343 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 1,621,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

