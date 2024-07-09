Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.72. 406,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,547. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

