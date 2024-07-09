Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.88. 1,532,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,495. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $245.93. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

