Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,978,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $108.75. 217,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,575. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

