Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,605,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 778,355 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 762,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 622,133 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

