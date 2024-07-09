Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.18 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $240.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,866. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.26.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

