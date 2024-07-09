Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Dover by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.40. 705,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

