Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,674. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

