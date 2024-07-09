Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $62.45 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $62,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. 4,867,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $438.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

