Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,766,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 454,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 365,745 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,413,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 287,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

