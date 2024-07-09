Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of QLYS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 93,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

