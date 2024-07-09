Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.73. The company had a trading volume of 205,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,716. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $238.15. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.29.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

