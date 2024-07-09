Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 687.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.75. The company had a trading volume of 542,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,380. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.06. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

