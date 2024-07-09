Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 36.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 67,938 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 275.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $22,496,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

ZBH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 509,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

