Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.98. 256,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,759. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $302.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.42.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.