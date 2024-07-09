Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

BWXT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

