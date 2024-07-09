Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 5,417 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 431,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,674. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

