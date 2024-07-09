Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 76,370 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 327.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.94. 425,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

