Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $3.76 on Monday, reaching $526.55. 656,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,897. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

