Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 21,786 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 3.69% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of LDSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,050. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

