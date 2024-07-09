Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 6,654 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 5,363,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,124. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 186.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.