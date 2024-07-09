Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock remained flat at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.