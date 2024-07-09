Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,782 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 199,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

