Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,012,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 5,591,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,903. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

