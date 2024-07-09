Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,991,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

AMR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.24 and a 1-year high of $452.00.

Insider Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

