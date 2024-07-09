Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 165.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 487,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,348. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

