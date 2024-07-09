Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,053. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

