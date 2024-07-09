Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GS traded up $8.01 on Tuesday, reaching $472.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,044. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $479.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.62.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.