Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,005,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 540,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,178. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

