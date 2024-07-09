Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 444,469 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

