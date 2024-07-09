Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 8,875 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. 3,067,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,606. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.