Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Down 5.1%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.33. 371,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 529,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The stock has a market cap of $632.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,980 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

