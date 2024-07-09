Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,083. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -306.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

