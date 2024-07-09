MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point downgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 265,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

