MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 3.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 5,062,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,030,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

