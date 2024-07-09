Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.88. 1,278,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,981,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,568 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

