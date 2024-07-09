Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock remained flat at $24.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

