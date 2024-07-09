Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 2.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

