Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

UTHR traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.65. 445,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,153. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $326.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

