Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.00

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Mandom Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mandom
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.