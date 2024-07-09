Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.80

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 37356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $626.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

