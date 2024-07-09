LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. 1,099,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

