LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 3,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $33,279.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,211.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
