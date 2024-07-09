Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 279,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,301,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 491,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.