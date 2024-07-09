Litecoin Cash Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $6.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,188,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,162,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00333884 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.