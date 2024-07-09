Litecoin Cash Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $6.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,188,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,162,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00333884 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.