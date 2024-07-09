Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 2.5%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 166,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,678,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,833. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,784,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

