Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ASG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 207,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,593. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

