Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE USA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 507,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

